Patricia Ann Simons, 72, quietly and peacefully slipped into eternal rest on October 15, 2019.
Preceding her in death, her parents, Edward and Chinester Milton, her husband Charles Simons and one sister, Olia Jones.
Patricia leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Tonya Martin (David); three grandchildren, Khiry Milton, Daris and David Martin II; two sisters, Caril Neal, Joyce Cuffee (Clinton); and host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Bibleway Apostolic Holiness Church, 2520 Dexter Street, Chesapeake, VA on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 19, 2019