H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
Memorial Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Norfolk, VA
Patricia Anne Dillon Pitchford


1931 - 2019
Patricia Anne Dillon Pitchford Obituary
"Her children arrive and call her blessed" .... Proverbs 31:28

With heavy hearts, we have said goodbye to our beloved mother and matriarch. Patricia passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 in her Norfolk home surrounded by family, and lifted by unwavering and boundless faith.

Patricia, the fourth of seven children, was born to Lucille Boomer Dillon and Joseph Dillon on July 26, 1931 in South Bend, Indiana. She is preceded by sisters Phyllis Kinzie, Dolores Marrs, and brother, William Dillon. She is survived by sisters, Marjorie Weaver, Mary Weist, and Kathleen Martin.

Growing up in South Bend, Patti and her siblings attended Catholic elementary and high schools. Mother "Lu" and father "Joe" presided over a loving home full of beautiful, energetic, fun-loving sisters and sole brother, Bill, who dutifully helped screen their "admirers." Patti was introduced to her husband, Charles Pitchford, on the eve of her high school graduation. During their courtship, Patti went on to attend Indiana University while Charles attended the University of Notre Dame.

Married in June 1953, Patti and Charles began a life anchored by his career with the United States Marine Corps. Together, they founded an amazing family of seven sons, three daughters, nine spouses, twenty-four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren with a fourth on the way.

Patti is preceded by husband Charles and son C. Patrick Pitchford. She is survived by children, J. Michael Pitchford (Sue), Laura Pitchford (Suneet Chauhan), Mary Bodie (Gary), Thomas Pitchford, James Pitchford (Natasha Bunnell), Joseph Pitchford (Beverley), John Pitchford (Jennifer), Anne Coia (David), Richard Pitchford (Aimee), and daughter-in-law Kathleen Pitchford.

When her children were all in school, Patti began a long and fulfilling career with DePaul Hospital serving patient care in the hospital laboratory. Retiring from DePaul in 2001, Patti served her Catholic communities on the Norfolk Naval Base and Christ the King parish in Norfolk. She was a longtime volunteer and contributor to Lee's Friends, a local support organization for cancer victims and their families.

By word and example, Mom taught all of us so much about life: courage, patience, grace under pressure, the power of faith and spirituality, and how to love, live, and forgive unconditionally. We could not have been more blessed to be her family. Our mourning is eased knowing that she is deservedly now with her heavenly Father and family.

A visitation will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. in Norfolk on Sunday, September 29 from 4:00 - 6:00 PM, with reflection at 5:00 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Norfolk on Monday, September 30 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lee's Friends of Norfolk or the Mary Ellen Nimershiem Memorial Scholarship at Catholic High School. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019
