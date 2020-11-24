Christian. Humble. Sincere. Gracious. Artist. Gentle. Caring. Optimistic. Warm-Hearted. Loving. Selfless. Kind. Beloved. Creative. Supportive. Homemaker. Passionate. Loved unconditionally. All of these words describe Patricia Bohanan Jennings. "Pat", "Mom", "Momma", "Grandmama", "Grandma Pat" passed away in her home on November 21st surrounded by her family. Pat, a native of Clinton Tennessee, moved to the Tidewater area as a young child with her parents, Earl and Louise Bohanan, and her sister, Billie Sue Lineberry. After graduating high school, she met the love of her life, Ben Jennings, Jr. and they were happily married for 55 years.
Pat was an active church member, a member of the Eastern Star, the Chesapeake Hospital Auxiliary, the Woman's Division of the Chamber of Commerce, and a past president of the Democratic Woman's Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ben Jennings, Jr, son-in-law, Eric Wayne, and grandson, Stephen Forbes.
She is survived by her sister, Billie Sue Lineberry, children Trish Wayne, John Forbes, Amy Schleeper (Billy), Rebecca Dixon (Scott) , niece, Julie (Joe), 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
As the family's matriarch, her love of God, family, values, and sincerity were paramount to her. One of Pat's favorite things to do was to sit in the backyard swing that her husband built just for her. It was there where she enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren play and it was the setting of many backyard cookouts. In her swing, she found serenity.
In her later years, she enjoyed the views from her sunroom. She especially enjoyed her flowers and the many birds that visited the bird feeders located right outside of the sunroom.
The family would like to sincerely thank caregivers Jennifer and Lisa for their dedication, devotion, and loving care they provided to "Ms. Pat" over the past year.
Visitation will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. - Chesapeake Chapel, located at 1416 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA, 23322 at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. The funeral will immediately follow at noon. The burial will be private. The funeral will be streamed live. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
