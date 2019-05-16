(1935-2019) Pat Chenault passed away on May 9, 2019, in Norfolk, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her brother, Conrad Z. Bailey Jr., and her parents, Amy and Conrad Bailey. Mary Pat Bailey was born and raised in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She graduated from Elizabeth City High School and furthered her education at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and the Norfolk Division of the College of William and Mary. Following college, she was employed at Rices Nachmans department store, where she became fashion coordinator for both the downtown Norfolk and Wards Corner locations. She later worked in radio and television in Norfolk and Richmond. Subsequent employment included work with anti-poverty agencies and with mentally challenged children at Petersburg State Training School. She reached out readily to those in need. An enthusiastic volunteer, she gave her time to such organizations as the PTA, NEST (the Norfolk Emergency Shelter Team), and public radio. And in the '60s, she was active in the civil rights movement. Pat was a joy-filled person who easily made friends with people from all walks of life. Her jubilance was infectious. She was a marvelously vibrant person who was always ready for a good time. Pat was a serious lover of good music, whether classical, jazz, or bluegrass. She was a founding member of the Norfolk Jazz Society and a member of the board of the Norfolk Chamber Consort. From 1937 to 1996, Pat spent her summers on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in her family home. It was there that she was always most truly at home. She is survived by her loving husband, Doug Chenault, as well as by her daughter, Suzanne Veyrat; her son, Marc Chenault; and her grandchildren, Elisabeth and Dylan Veyrat and Shaun and Alex Cankat. Memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Virginia Unitarian Universalists, with whom Pat was affiliated, and to WHRO. A memorial service will be held on May 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Coastal Virginia Unitarian Universalists, 809 S. Military Hwy., Virginia Beach, Va. A reception will follow. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 16, 2019