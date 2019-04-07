The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Patricia Bass Jones

Patricia Bass Jones Obituary
Patricia Bass Jones, 73, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.Born in Old Norfolk County, she was the daughter of the late James and Edna Bass. She was also predeceased by her grandson, Jacob D. Cobb and a son-in-law, Bruce Miller. Patricia was a member of Kingdom Life Ministries, Chesapeake.Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Richard Y. Jones; children, Theresa, Shannon, Valerie, Jennifer, Robin and Jeff; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Harriett Martin; a brother, Melvin Bass, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.autismspeaks.org or to your place of worship.Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019
