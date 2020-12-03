Patricia Benfield Dawley, 87, passed away on December 01, 2020, 11 days shy of her 88th birthday. Pat was born in Statesville, NC to the late Eula Mae Hobbs Benfield and Troy Monroe Benfield. Besides her parents, Pat was also preceded in death by her first husband, Morris T. Wagner, second husband, William "Bill" Dawley and son, David T. Wagner. When she wasn't serving her community as a Licensed Practical Nurse, she enjoyed gardening, especially irises. Pat was a longtime and active member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served in both the choir and on the financial team. She loved to dance, eat out, and go out on cruises.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Forrest "Wayne" Wagner, Daniel Wagner (Donna), and Randolph "Randy" Wagner; grandchildren, David, Jr, Linda, Nathan, Kyle (Sarah), and Danielle Wagner; great grandchildren, Dakota Kane and Vienna Sky Wagner; sister, Imogene Narducci; and a host of other family and friends.
A funeral service to celebrate Pat's life will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Smith & William's Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. Following the chapel service, she'll be laid to rest beside her husband at Princess Anne Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. Please visit her webpage at www.smithandwilliamsnorfolk.com
to leave a note of condolence to the family.