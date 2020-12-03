1/1
Patricia Benfield Dawley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Benfield Dawley, 87, passed away on December 01, 2020, 11 days shy of her 88th birthday. Pat was born in Statesville, NC to the late Eula Mae Hobbs Benfield and Troy Monroe Benfield. Besides her parents, Pat was also preceded in death by her first husband, Morris T. Wagner, second husband, William "Bill" Dawley and son, David T. Wagner. When she wasn't serving her community as a Licensed Practical Nurse, she enjoyed gardening, especially irises. Pat was a longtime and active member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served in both the choir and on the financial team. She loved to dance, eat out, and go out on cruises.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Forrest "Wayne" Wagner, Daniel Wagner (Donna), and Randolph "Randy" Wagner; grandchildren, David, Jr, Linda, Nathan, Kyle (Sarah), and Danielle Wagner; great grandchildren, Dakota Kane and Vienna Sky Wagner; sister, Imogene Narducci; and a host of other family and friends.

A funeral service to celebrate Pat's life will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Smith & William's Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. Following the chapel service, she'll be laid to rest beside her husband at Princess Anne Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. Please visit her webpage at www.smithandwilliamsnorfolk.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Smith & William's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574902727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved