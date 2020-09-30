Patricia "Patty" Bowman Brown, 72, of Tazewell, VA, was called home to be with the Lord on September 26th due to complications following heart surgery. She was surrounded by her family and friends at her daughter's home in Elizabeth City, NC. Born April 29, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Maudie and Garland Bowman of Endwell, WV.
In addition to her parents, she is pre-deceased by her husband, Norman E. Brown; two sisters, Mary Collins of Norfolk, VA, Jane Rose of Charlotte, NC; one brother, Ronnie Bowman, of Sumter, SC, and a step-son, Jeff Brown, of Virginia Beach, VA.
Patty is survived by her precious baby girl, Sara Boo (a Yorkie) of the home whom she cherished dearly; two daughters, Kimberly Beavers Gerstle (Terrance) of Elizabeth City, NC, Rhonda Beavers Mullins of Virginia Beach, VA and a son, Charles (Charlie) R. Beavers, II (Amy) of Rocky Mount, NC, step-daughter, Maggie Wright of Canton, GA and stepdaughter-in-law, Karen Brown of Virginia Beach, VA; nine grandchildren, Michael Beavers, Christopher Beavers and Ty Mullins of Virginia Beach, VA; Mathew Hasty and Alyssa Oliver of Elizabeth City, NC; Jonathan and Tarra Beavers of Rocky Mount, NC; Nathan (Lexi) and A. J. Wright of Canton, GA and one great-granddaughter, Celeste Pugh of Portsmouth, VA; four sisters, Mildred Haywood of Clover, SC; Lorraine Tucker of Charlotte, NC; Louise Wykes (Bill) and Shirley Query of Virginia Beach, VA; two brothers, Doug Bowman (Gloria) of N. Tazewell, VA, and Larry Bowman (Margaret) of Squire, WV.
Patty attended Big Creek High School Class of '69, in War, WV, and prior to retiring, worked for the City of Norfolk, Department of Utilities. She loved life and spending time with her family and friends. Whether taking walks on the beach with her daughters and friends, going on an annual weekend trip with her sisters or just spending time with her family, she cherished every moment of life. She loved the mountains or the beach; either one was her happy place. Designated the official Town Crier when she spotted the first hummingbird or snowflake, she would always call everyone to let them know. She got so much pleasure going with her sister to watch her grandson, Michael, compete in races while pushing his brother in a running chair, due to cerebral palsy. The only thing is, she always wanted to talk to him while he was preparing mentally for his race. On one occasion she thought he was mad at her because he wasn't talking.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 1st from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory, Princess Anne Chapel, at 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. Entombment will be held on Saturday, October 3rd at 2:00 p.m. at Grandview Memory Gardens' Mausoleum, at 38659 Gov G C Peery Hwy, Bluefield, VA, 24605.
The family would also like to extend appreciation to Dr. Philpott, the nurses and staff in the Cardiac Surgery CCICU and ICU at Sentara Heart Hospital for their tireless, devoted care given to Patty during her illness. A special thanks to her dear friend, Chiquita, for taking care of her home and flowers while she was in Norfolk for her surgery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Patty's charity of choice
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.