The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Melchor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Boyd Melchor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Boyd Melchor Obituary
Patricia Lee Boyd Melchor ("Pat"), 92, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Pat, a native of Norfolk, Va., was born to the late Nellie Bluford Boyd and Robert Massie Boyd Sr. She graduated from Granby High School and Edgewood Park Finishing School in Briarcliff Manor, NY where she was crowned May Queen. Pat married the true love of her life Bruce E. ("Booty") Melchor, Jr. in 1948. Her other loves included Frank Sinatra and "the Real" Tony Bennett.

Pat embraced life and adored her family and friends. She was the definition of a true lady, always incredibly strong and furiously independent. She loved spending days at the beach and enjoyed a fun penny game of bridge or Mahjong and took great pride in an occasional 25 or 50 cent win! But fashion was her true passion and she was ALWAYS up for a shopping trip to NYC. She was a member of the Lochhaven Garden Club, Moss King's Daughters Circle, and Norfolk Yacht and Country Club.

Pat was preceded in death by her son, Bruce E. Melchor, III. She is survived by her son, Robert Boyd Melchor and his wife Dee Oliver of VA Beach, daughter, Lee M. (Turlington) Nelson and her husband, Paul Nelson of Richmond, VA, daughter, Anne Melchor of Norfolk; grandchildren,Douglas A. Melchor of NY, NY, Margaret E. Melchor of Wash., D. C., Katherine ("Katie") L. Turlington of Richmond, VA, Christine Melchor and Robert Boyd Melchor, Jr, both of VA Beach; step-grandchildren Jacquie Oliver, Madison Oliver and Aven Oliver, all of VA Beach; loving niece Robin Boyd Rawles and her husband, Dr. James Rawles, Jr. of VA Beach; and by many cousins, mostly from Mecklenburg County, VA. She will be missed by all who loved her.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m., H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to The Boyd Tavern Foundation in Boydton, VA. online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -