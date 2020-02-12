|
Patricia Lee Boyd Melchor ("Pat"), 92, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Pat, a native of Norfolk, Va., was born to the late Nellie Bluford Boyd and Robert Massie Boyd Sr. She graduated from Granby High School and Edgewood Park Finishing School in Briarcliff Manor, NY where she was crowned May Queen. Pat married the true love of her life Bruce E. ("Booty") Melchor, Jr. in 1948. Her other loves included Frank Sinatra and "the Real" Tony Bennett.
Pat embraced life and adored her family and friends. She was the definition of a true lady, always incredibly strong and furiously independent. She loved spending days at the beach and enjoyed a fun penny game of bridge or Mahjong and took great pride in an occasional 25 or 50 cent win! But fashion was her true passion and she was ALWAYS up for a shopping trip to NYC. She was a member of the Lochhaven Garden Club, Moss King's Daughters Circle, and Norfolk Yacht and Country Club.
Pat was preceded in death by her son, Bruce E. Melchor, III. She is survived by her son, Robert Boyd Melchor and his wife Dee Oliver of VA Beach, daughter, Lee M. (Turlington) Nelson and her husband, Paul Nelson of Richmond, VA, daughter, Anne Melchor of Norfolk; grandchildren,Douglas A. Melchor of NY, NY, Margaret E. Melchor of Wash., D. C., Katherine ("Katie") L. Turlington of Richmond, VA, Christine Melchor and Robert Boyd Melchor, Jr, both of VA Beach; step-grandchildren Jacquie Oliver, Madison Oliver and Aven Oliver, all of VA Beach; loving niece Robin Boyd Rawles and her husband, Dr. James Rawles, Jr. of VA Beach; and by many cousins, mostly from Mecklenburg County, VA. She will be missed by all who loved her.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m., H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to The Boyd Tavern Foundation in Boydton, VA. online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020