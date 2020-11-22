1/
Patricia Darden Alder
1940 - 2020
Patricia Darden Alder passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Portsmouth, Virginia. She was 80 years old, born on 6 October 1940 in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Clifton P. Darden and Jane Mills Darden, whom predeceased her. Patricia has one surviving sister, Jerry Woodson.. She grew up in Portsmouth and attended Churchland High School.

On January 23, 1960 she married the love of her life, Jack W. Alder , in Portsmouth and they were together for 39 years until he passed away in 1999. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, adoring grandmother and great grandmother. Together, they had five children, , Clifton P. Alder (Kim),Trudi Hosek (Larry), Joanne Hickman (Glenn), Chuck Alder (deceased), Kimberly Ballentine (deceased). Patricia is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Even though she didn't work out of the home her love was keeping children through the years. Pat was a member of Centenary Methodist Church. Pat lived a full and rewarding life.. She loved crocheting, and other craftwork. She will be missed by many.

Celebration of her life will be private.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
4445 Corporation Lane
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-312-9700
