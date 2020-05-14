Patricia "Lynn" Davis Sutton, 70, of Norfolk, VA passed away on May 12, 2020. Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Clark Davis Sr., and brother, Lewis Clark Davis Jr. She was a generous woman who was always putting others before herself. Lynn's greatest enjoyments were spending time with family, friends, and she was an avid gardener.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Lois Davis; husband, Wayne Sutton Jr.; sister, Kathleen Wine and husband, Stephen Wine; sons, Wayne Sutton III and wife Kelly, James Sutton and wife Amy; grandchildren: Eleni, Vian, Chloe, Shelby, Savanah, Evar, and Sarah; and many nieces, nephews, and their families.
A viewing for immediate family will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes in Waynesboro, VA, followed by a private graveside service at Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
