Patricia Davis "Lynn" Sutton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Lynn" Davis Sutton, 70, of Norfolk, VA passed away on May 12, 2020. Lynn was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Clark Davis Sr., and brother, Lewis Clark Davis Jr. She was a generous woman who was always putting others before herself. Lynn's greatest enjoyments were spending time with family, friends, and she was an avid gardener.

Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Lois Davis; husband, Wayne Sutton Jr.; sister, Kathleen Wine and husband, Stephen Wine; sons, Wayne Sutton III and wife Kelly, James Sutton and wife Amy; grandchildren: Eleni, Vian, Chloe, Shelby, Savanah, Evar, and Sarah; and many nieces, nephews, and their families.

A viewing for immediate family will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes in Waynesboro, VA, followed by a private graveside service at Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
16
Viewing
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
5409498383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved