|
|
Patricia E. Meade, 79, of Norfolk, VA, passed away May 30, 2019. Born in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Evelyn Pitts. Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Paul T. Meade, Sr.; three sons, Paul, Jr., (Evelyn), Alan (Sheila), and Kevin (Natasha) and eight grandchildren, Sarah, Brian (Alyssa), Daniel, Brittany, Benjamin, Jasmine, Caleb (Stefani), and Gabriel. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Tuesday, June 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church on Wednesday, June 5, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Christ UMC. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 2, 2019