Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia F. Groves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia F. Groves Obituary
Patricia F. Groves, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 24, 2019.

Born in Great Falls, MT, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Geraldine H. Broadhurst.

Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 40 years, John T. Groves; two daughters, Danielle Wilson and her husband, Richard of Virginia Beach and Michelle Gaillard of Virginia Beach; a son, Vincent Yavorosky of Virginia Beach; and four grandchildren, Londen of Virginia Beach, Mariah of Milan, Italy, Karl of Virginia Beach and Heidi of Roanoke, VA.

Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.