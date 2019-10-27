|
|
Patricia F. Groves, 81, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 24, 2019.
Born in Great Falls, MT, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Geraldine H. Broadhurst.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 40 years, John T. Groves; two daughters, Danielle Wilson and her husband, Richard of Virginia Beach and Michelle Gaillard of Virginia Beach; a son, Vincent Yavorosky of Virginia Beach; and four grandchildren, Londen of Virginia Beach, Mariah of Milan, Italy, Karl of Virginia Beach and Heidi of Roanoke, VA.
Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019