Patti passed away in her home in Virginia Beach at the age of 67 on June 17, 2020 surrounded by her three children Katie, Joel, and Trey and her beloved sister Jodi.



She was born August 5, 1952 in Arlington, Virginia to Francis and Christine (nÃ©e Hula) Gough. After a brief departure from college for an adventure as a flight attendant, she would complete her undergraduate degree at Hampton University in 1979. Juggling the responsibilities of motherhood and marriage to an often-deployed naval officer, she also taught Culinary Arts to thousands of students at Kempsville High School, retiring as Head of the Department in 2015. She studied nights and weekends to earn her master's degree from the University of Virginia in January of 2002.



Patti was a force of love, joy, fun, laughter, and delicious baked goods. She always saw the good in others and sought to spread warmth and kindness. She cooked for those in need at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, knit blankets for children's hospitals, got out the vote for the Democratic Party, and in her final months crafted hundreds of cloth masks to donate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.



Throughout her life, Patti was devoted to her three children, spending countless hours driving her sons up and down the east coast for soccer tournaments and her daughter to ballet rehearsals. Her grandchildren remember audacious cooking experiments and joyous days in the backyard pool she first built for her children and their friends.



She is survived by her brother Jerome Gough and his wife Leslie, her brother Phil Gough and his wife Jeanine Catalano, her sister JoAnn Holley and her husband James, her son Trey Wilson and his wife Nisha, her son Joel Wilson, her daughter Katie Fitterer and her husband Jesse, and her grandchildren Cole, Jack, Miles, Harper, and Ben.



In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made to The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters. A memorial mass in her honor will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia Beach Saturday June 27th at 10:00 a.m.



