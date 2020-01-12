|
Patricia Grace Hilton King, 88, died peacefully on January 9, 2020 at Virginia Beach General Hospital. Patricia, also known as Pat, was born in Philadelphia, PA, November 24, 1931. She was raised in Atlantic City, NJ and was the daughter of Mr. Augustus Hilton and Mrs. Grace Hilton.
Pat was a member of the 1950 graduating class of Holy Spirit High School in Atlantic City. Before that she attended Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Atlantic City for grades 1-8 and graduated there in 1946.
Pat was a model and an actress. She was featured in many magazines including Esquire. As a stage actress she was a member of the Actor's Equity Association and a cast member of the Atlantic City Playhouse.
Her first title was Miss Steel Pier of 1947 where she helped officiate the Easter weekend opening of the pier. This marked the pier's 50th Anniversary. She was Miss Mermaid 1949, bearing the "key to the Atlantic Ocean". This signified the summer season had begun and the Atlantic Ocean was officially "unlocked". At 19, Pat was the runner up in the Miss Atlantic City pageant in 1950. She was Miss Autumn that fall. As a radio personality, she worked at WBAB and the Daily World News. Later in her career, she worked at Christian Broadcasting Network in Chesapeake, VA.
Pat was a beautiful woman both inside and out. She was also kind, loving, and dedicated to her family. On August 31st 1952, she married her handsome Naval Fighter Pilot husband, Ogden Doremus King. They had four children. She was a generous woman and well respected and loved by all who knew her. She touched many through her kindness.
Pat is survived by her four children Gay King, Ogden King, Kathryn King, and Paul King. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Devin King and his wife Britney King, Hailey Avillanoza and her husband Jonah Avillanoza, Christopher King, and John King. Also her great grandchildren, Mary, Delilah, and Georgia King, daughters of Devin and Britney, and Oakley King, daughter of Christopher King and Khalisha Pledger. Also surviving is her sister, Corrine Rosenbloom, her husband, Danny Rosenbloom of Linwood, NJ and their daughter Cheryl Phillips of Port St. Lucie, FL.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 6pm-7pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel. A funeral service will be held in Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM, with burial to follow at Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020