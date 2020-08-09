1/1
Patricia Granger Jarvis
Patricia Granger Jarvis, 75, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away in her home on August 6, 2020.

She is predeceased by her parents, Pat and Addie Granger. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Richard Jarvis; daughter, Kim; brother-in-law, Archie and wife Susan of Virginia Beach; son, Thomas and daughter-in-law, Ines; and granddaughter, Juliana Jarvis of California.

A native of South Norfolk and Virginia Beach Pat was a former AVON Rep of 32 years, and an avid shopper. She was a strong woman with a fighting spirit.

A celebration of Pat's life will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers and food, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Pat's name. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
