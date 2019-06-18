The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
For more information about
Patricia Griswold
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Griswold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Griswold


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Griswold Obituary
Patricia Griswold

Patricia Griswold, 87, of Delray Beach, FL and formerly of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. During college, she was a member of the Honor Society and had also received a Bachelor of Arts from Virginia Wesleyan College, Virginia Beach, VA. Patricia recieved a Master of Arts from Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA and was a Professor of Philosophy at Saint Leo College (Naval stations Norfolk and Virginia Beach). She was a member of St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Catholic Church.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband, A. Gorman Griswold, Jr.; daughters, Karen Horton, Donna Snowdale and her husband Robert, Sandra Swan and her husband William, Leslie Rhue and her husband Jeffrey; seven grandchildren, Jessica Schneider and her husband Todd, Jack Horton and his wife Brynn, Harrison Horton, Patrick Horton, Ashley Rhue, Holly Rhue and Jake Rhue; one great-grandchild, Fiona Schneider. She will also be missed by Dixie and KupCake, her beloved dogs.

A Funeral Service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Catholic Church, 101 Homewood Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33445. Entombment was at The Gardens of Boca Raton, 4103 N Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33431.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Virginia Beach Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) or to an animal shelter of your choice.

Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now