The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Patricia H. Moore, 86, passed on to Heaven on October 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her father Raymond Hall and Stepmother Victoria Hall of Salem; husband of 55 years Edmund M. Moore; son James M. Moore of Kill Devil Hills; and granddaughter Mariah V. Moore of Manteo. Raised in Richmond, Virginia, Pat was a graduate of Madison College with a Degree in Art. She and Edmund moved to Virginia Beach in 1967 and raised seven children. She is survived by her children Raymond M. Moore and wife Dola; Douglas C. Moore and wife Janice; Edward C. Moncure Moore and wife Debbie; Elizabeth Moore Brooks and husband Howard; Edmund "Spencer" Moore; Juliet Moore Parkman and husband Michael. A loving Grandmother to 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, Pat was creative, giving, artistic and funny. She was a loyal friend. She loved to sew and was a decorator with Calico Corners for over a decade. Pat & Ed loved sitting on the beach with friends and family. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Atlantic Shores - Marina Bay for all the patience and care they provided, always making her blue eyes sparkle with joy. Also, a special thank you to Team Pat companions Nancy Norman, Sallie Finch, Sheri and Raquel for all their love and tenderness.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday, Nov.1 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Road at 1:00pm. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019
