Pat passed away on November 10, 2019. She was born to the late Wesley and Jeanette Harvey in Littleton, NH on July 9, 1948.
She is survived by her three children, Wesley Howard (Laura), Jennifer Holland (Joe) and Wayne Howard; as well as her brother, Paul Harvey (Heidi). She was lovingly known as Nana to her four grandchildren, Holly, Harrison, Howard and Evan.
The family will hold a private celebration of her life at a later date.
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 14, 2019