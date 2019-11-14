The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Harvey Howard


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Harvey Howard Obituary
Pat passed away on November 10, 2019. She was born to the late Wesley and Jeanette Harvey in Littleton, NH on July 9, 1948.

She is survived by her three children, Wesley Howard (Laura), Jennifer Holland (Joe) and Wayne Howard; as well as her brother, Paul Harvey (Heidi). She was lovingly known as Nana to her four grandchildren, Holly, Harrison, Howard and Evan.

The family will hold a private celebration of her life at a later date.

Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -