Pat Hogendobler passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family at Sentara Hospice on December 26th, 2019, after a series of recent strokes, having fought long and brave battles against metastatic breast cancer and Parkinson's Disease.
She was born the eldest child of Floyd and Ella Smoot in Villa Ridge, Illinois, which was also where she met her childhood sweetheart, Clyde "Ken" Hogendobler. They married on July 4th, 1958, in Mounds, Illinois, while Ken was on leave from Navy basic flight training.
As a young married couple in the Navy, Pat and Ken followed the Navy flight training circuit with tours from the west coast and east coast, before landing in Virginia Beach, where they would buy a house in 1966 in Alanton, and where Ken will continue to live. Along the way, they had two children, Matt of Virginia Beach, and Mark of Austin.
Growing up, Pat was a cheerleader and active in 4-H. As an adult, she had a brief career in real estate in Virginia Beach, but the focus of her life was her family and music. She taught piano to children for 14 years in the afternoon, and later became the endearing (and enduring) face of Matt's dental practice.
Pat's love of music first showed its promise when she sang duets with her best friend (and later cousin), Judy Atherton Hogendobler. They would join the Jimmy Dalton Trio and perform at the Black Orchid in Chicago. In Virginia Beach, she sang with the Virginia Beach Chorale for several years, as well as in church choirs at First Presbyterian Church and Virginia Beach Christian Church, where she was also very active in the annual Spring Tea.
Pat is survived by her husband Ken, sons Matt and Mark, sister and brother-in-law Emma and Gerald Malone, brother-in-law Charles Hogendobler, and their families.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. A Celebration of Life Service at Virginia Beach Christian Church will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Virginia Beach Christian Church or . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019