Patricia Ann Hoosack, 86, went to her Heavenly Home November 2nd, 2019.
"Pat", as she was affectionately known, was born to the late Harry Miller and Mildred Landis in Newport News, VA. She enjoyed gardening, crabbing, fishing, bonsai plants, and going to the gym where she prepared for Senior Olympics. She was proud to represent her city and state in Olympic track events winning many first-place medals and awards. Pat belonged to several senior clubs including St. Pius, Tarrallton Seniors, and the Smile Club. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be missed by many and was an inspiration to everyone who had the chance to know and love her.
Left to cherish her memory are: daughter Victoria Waters (William); sons Daniel Hoosack, and Carl Hoosack (Tatiana); sister Toni Shipp (Wayne), and a host of beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward of 52 years and sons Dennis, Gary and Charles.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at St Pius X Church with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Hope for Life Animal Rescue in Virginia Beach VA. Phone 757-491-4609. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019