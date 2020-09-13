Patricia J. Fenton, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Raymond E. Fenton Sr., son, Raymond E. Fenton, Jr., and daughter, Linda Lenning Fenton. She is survived by her son, Michael A. Fenton & his wife, Sharon; eight grandchildren, Megan, Meredith, Susan, Laura, Gary, Lydia, Shannon and Justin; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three special sister-in-laws, Joyce, Carolyn and Helen. The family would like to thank two special neighbors, Belle and Debbie for their many years of loving care to Pat. Due to Covid a celebration of Pat's life will be held at a future date.