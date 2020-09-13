1/
Patricia Joyce Fenton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia J. Fenton, went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Raymond E. Fenton Sr., son, Raymond E. Fenton, Jr., and daughter, Linda Lenning Fenton. She is survived by her son, Michael A. Fenton & his wife, Sharon; eight grandchildren, Megan, Meredith, Susan, Laura, Gary, Lydia, Shannon and Justin; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three special sister-in-laws, Joyce, Carolyn and Helen. The family would like to thank two special neighbors, Belle and Debbie for their many years of loving care to Pat. Due to Covid a celebration of Pat's life will be held at a future date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss of your mom. Over the years I have never forgotten Mrs. Fenton. I am glad I was able to visit her in July.
Barbara Waldron
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved