The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Family Choice Funerals & Cremations
5401 Indian River Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 366-9260
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Koehler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Koehler Obituary
Patricia â€œPatâ€ Koehler passed away peacefully March 20th, 2019.Left to cherish her memory is: her devoted companion of 19 years, Bob Blansett; four children: Stan Cook Jr, David Cook, Sherre Cook and Debi Holland; four grandchildren: Brittney Cook, Sheila Cook, Sebastian Holland, Damian Holland and a great grandchild Cai Cook A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Cypress Point Country Club. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family Choice Funerals & Cremations
Download Now