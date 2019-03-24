|
Patricia â€œPatâ€ Koehler passed away peacefully March 20th, 2019.Left to cherish her memory is: her devoted companion of 19 years, Bob Blansett; four children: Stan Cook Jr, David Cook, Sherre Cook and Debi Holland; four grandchildren: Brittney Cook, Sheila Cook, Sebastian Holland, Damian Holland and a great grandchild Cai Cook A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Cypress Point Country Club. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019