Pat Bradley of Virginia Beach succumbed to the lethality of lung cancer on the night of 13 February.
Pat was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, December 8, 1937, to Arthur L. and Dorothy Patch. She spent her youth and graduated from high school in picturesque Townsend, Massachusetts. After high school she attended nurses training in Fitchburg, Massachusetts; however chose to leave training in 1956 to become a housewife and mother. She moved to Leominster, Massachusetts, the wife of Richard Hodson, and during the following years became the mother of John and Marcia. In 1975, at the age of 37, she was widowed and subsequently returned to work to support her teenage children.
In 1977 she began her odyssey as an Army wife, married to Robert Bradley, then stationed at Ft Dix, New Jersey. Over the following 42 years they admired Lipizzaner horses in Vienna, walked the backstreets of Prague at midnight, watched the sun rise over the minarets in Istanbul, enjoyed a tour of the Hermitage at St Petersburg, did a 100 mile march in 4 days in the Netherlands, marveled at the architecture of Paris, snorkeling in the Caribbean, exhausted herself traversing the Samaria Gorge on Crete, spent a cold afternoon on the Great Wall of China. Pat traveled from Beijing, China to Moscow, Russia. She did clerical work in New Jersey, was a Tour Guide in Europe, sold jewelry for Little Switzerland on St Croix, USVI, was an assistant Condominium Manager while in the islands, a Travel Agent in Washington, D.C., and finally retired from a Transportation Specialist position in the Pentagon. Throughout her life she was admired for her looks, her attitude, her work ethic, her ability to bring a smile to virtually the surliest faces. Pat loved animals, and humans; she was kind and generous, a woman who could turn any house into a home; and a companion beyond compare.
She is survived by her children: John Hodson of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Marcia Manning of Annapolis, Maryland; step-children: Casey Bradley of Monroe, Georgia, Kelly Bradley of Birmingham, Alabama; and her husband, Bob Bradley of Virginia Beach, who is desolated at the loss of the love of his life.
Pat chose to be cremated without ceremony and requested her ashes be scattered at sea on a warm sunny morning in late spring. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020