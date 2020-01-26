|
Dr. Patricia Lee Speer, age 64, passed away on December 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Harold G. Speer and former spouse, Dr. Richard Bass. Dr. Speer is survived by her sons, Mr. Philip A. Bass (Stephanie) and Mr. Benjamin J. Bass of Norfolk, VA., her mother, Mrs. Ruby Speer of Knoxville, TN, her sister Mrs. Becky Makla (John) of Pensacola, her brothers Dr. Harold Speer Jr. (Grace) of Nashville, TN. and Mr. Keith Speer of Knoxville, TN., her sister Mrs. Jane Flaspohler (John) of Winston, GA., and her former spouse Dr. Mark Bierner of Austin, TX. She will be dearly missed by her many lifelong friends and loving family. A memorial reception has been planned for Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Norfolk Yacht and Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America or to www.gofundme.com/save-patti039s-house.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020