Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Norfolk Yacht and Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Speer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Patricia Lee Speer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Patricia Lee Speer Obituary
Dr. Patricia Lee Speer, age 64, passed away on December 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Harold G. Speer and former spouse, Dr. Richard Bass. Dr. Speer is survived by her sons, Mr. Philip A. Bass (Stephanie) and Mr. Benjamin J. Bass of Norfolk, VA., her mother, Mrs. Ruby Speer of Knoxville, TN, her sister Mrs. Becky Makla (John) of Pensacola, her brothers Dr. Harold Speer Jr. (Grace) of Nashville, TN. and Mr. Keith Speer of Knoxville, TN., her sister Mrs. Jane Flaspohler (John) of Winston, GA., and her former spouse Dr. Mark Bierner of Austin, TX. She will be dearly missed by her many lifelong friends and loving family. A memorial reception has been planned for Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Norfolk Yacht and Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Multiple Sclerosis Association of America or to www.gofundme.com/save-patti039s-house.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -