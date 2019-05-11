Patricia Leffew Ashkenazi, 70, passed away May 9, 2019 in Virginia Beach, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Avraham Ashkenazi of Virginia Beach; children Pam Zettervall, husband Chris and children Laura and Olivia, Elizabeth Dorroh and children Reese and Riley, Yaron and Orly Ashkenazi and children Yuval, Danielle and Jonathan, and Dafna and Boaz Shapira and children Adva and Maya; her brother Robert Cook and wife Dorothy; as well as extended family and many others who she loved as family. A native of Norfolk she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy Cook. She was a graduate of Norview High School and attended Longwood College. In her early professional life she worked for the University of Virginia, Harvey Lindsey in property management and Eastern Virginia Medical School. Partners in life and business, she and her husband developed IAT International, Inc. with offices in Norfolk, Israel and the Czech Republic. She was an active, generous member of Congregation Beth El in Norfolk and she and her husband were devoted philanthropists for Jewish communities in both the United States and Israel. Charities she was passionate about include The Technion Haifa Institute of Technology endowing three Ph.Ds, Friends of the IDF supporting the higher education of six veteran soldiers, Israel Guide Dog Center for the Blind and was a committed patron of the Arts. Patricia was actively involved in all of her grandchildrenâ€™s lives and educations and donated to both Norfolk Academy and Cape Henry Collegiate. Patricia and Avraham founded the Ashkenazi Nexus Endowment Fund at Cape Henry Collegiate. Funeral services will be held Monday May 13, 2019 at Congregation Beth El in Norfolk at 10:00 A.M. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Congregation Beth El Norfolk, Chabad of Tidewater and Sentara Virginia Beach Department of Oncology. Published in The Virginian Pilot from May 11 to May 12, 2019