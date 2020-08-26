1/
Patricia Leffler
Patricia Leffler, 84, passed away on August 24, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Talmadge and Agnes Tart. Pat enjoyed collecting bears and birdhouses, going to thrift stores, having pretty flowers in her house and yard, and listening to Vince Gill. She especially loved her family - her husband, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

She never met a stranger. She enjoyed talking to everyone she saw even if she didn't know them.

Pat is survived by her husband, Bill; children Wayne, David, and Beth (Richard); grandchildren Jennifer (Caleb), Kevin, and Jason (Becca); great grandchildren Brooklyn and Evie.

Our special thanks to Heartland Hospice employees and to Nancy Schwar for going way beyond their job duties to care for her.

A private ceremony will be held for the family members. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
