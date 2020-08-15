1/1
Patricia Marie Edwards Mailand
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Marie Edwards Mailand, loving mother, wife, and friend passed away on August 7th at the age of 43. She was born June 29, 1977 in Virginia Beach. She is survived by her husband of 22 years Michael J. Mailand, her children Hannah, Brooke, and Evan, her parents Bruce and Jean Edwards, and her brother Donald Edwards as well as her grandfather CAPT James A. Smith (USN Ret.), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She loved animals and spent many years working in veterinary care. She also enjoyed everything involving the Chesapeake Bay. She enjoyed, playing in the sand, swimming, boating, kayaking and fishing. She also loved to garden and had many hobbies and talents including arts and crafts. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date to be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VBSPCA or Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad or your favorite charity. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
Mr and Mrs Edwards and family
Please accept my condolences for the loss of your daughter, Patricia. It is heartbreaking to hear of the loss of one's child, no matter their age. My sympathy to her husband and children.
Marilyn Aruta
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved