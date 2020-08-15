Patricia Marie Edwards Mailand, loving mother, wife, and friend passed away on August 7th at the age of 43. She was born June 29, 1977 in Virginia Beach. She is survived by her husband of 22 years Michael J. Mailand, her children Hannah, Brooke, and Evan, her parents Bruce and Jean Edwards, and her brother Donald Edwards as well as her grandfather CAPT James A. Smith (USN Ret.), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She loved animals and spent many years working in veterinary care. She also enjoyed everything involving the Chesapeake Bay. She enjoyed, playing in the sand, swimming, boating, kayaking and fishing. She also loved to garden and had many hobbies and talents including arts and crafts. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date to be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VBSPCA or Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad or your favorite charity
