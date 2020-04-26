The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Patricia Marie Simmons Obituary
Patricia Marie Simmons, 73, passed away on April 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Charleston, SC. Patty was a member of Parkway Christian Center and retired from Civil Service after 41 years as an Admiral's Secretary for the U.S. Navy. She was very Patriotic and enjoyed walking, camping, Star Wars movies, animals, country music, old rock-n-roll and especially dancing. Patty was a good person who always tried to do the right thing, no matter how hard and always stood up for herself. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Simmons; and her father, George H. Golden.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Georgina Renee Nelson (Scott) of TN and David Van Hoose (Amber) of Virginia Beach; mother Bessie M. Golden of Virginia Beach; sisters, Katherine Golden and Linda Mae Thomas (Joe) of Virginia Beach; 5 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Cancer Foundation of your choice or the . You may offer condolences at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com

Many heart felt thanks to Hospice Services and Terri, Chanay, and Felicia for their loving care and support.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
