Patricia N. White, 62 of Chesapeake passed away early on the morning of November 12, 2020.She was an elementary school teacher for the Norfolk City Public School System for over 37 years. Patricia loved Hardee's sweet tea and Sonic ice.She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Robert Newton.Left to cherish her memory, is her husband of over 38 years, James A White, Jr.; a daughter, Caitlin White; a son, Ben S. White; her mother, Julia H. Newton; a sister, Julie Staylor; and a brother, Michael Newton.A celebration of her life will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: