Patricia (Patsy) Patee White passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 4, 1928 to the late Bernice Garrett Patee and Lester Lamoine Patee. She was predeceased by her husband, Alan Johnston White, with whom she was married to for over 65 years.



She was educated at Ward Belmont Junior College in Nashville, Tennessee and the University of Texas, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gama Sorority. After college she moved back to Corpus Christi where she lived until 1954, when she got married and moved to Norfolk. She joined the Junior of League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach, which she participated in for many years. She loved flowers and making floral arrangements. She was a member of the Garden Club of Norfolk, the Garden Club of Virginia, and the Garden Club of America. She particularly enjoyed flower arranging in flower show competitions, for friends during Garden Week in Norfolk, and for special events at the Chrysler Museum. She also served on the altar guild at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Norfolk, where she was a long-standing member.



Her life was distinguished by her constant and great capacity for maternal love and devotion to her family and friends. She was first and foremost a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Alan Johnston White, Jr., her daughter, Patee White Ramsey and her husband Frederick (Fred) Joseph Ramsey and her three grandchildren, Fuller Johnston Ramsey, Virginia Patee Ramsey, and Patricia Marie Ramsey, and her cousins, Kay Ridley Rice and R. Garrett Ridley.



A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd or the Garden Club of Norfolk. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Inc, in Norfolk is handling the arrangements.



