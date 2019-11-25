Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
The Atrium of Meadowlark Botanical Gardens
9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court
Vienna, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Reina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Powers Reina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Powers Reina Obituary
Patricia Powers Reina, 73, passed away on November 6, 2019 surrounded by all four of her children. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Abdon Reina and their children: daughter Katherine (Boota) Virdi, grandchildren Rajay and Kiryn, daughter Deanna Reina, son Michael Reina (Hannah Goff), daughter Karen (Chris) Moring, grandchildren Sunny and Bernie, her devoted dog and cat, Sierra and Samira. She was a living angel who loved her family with all of her being. She will be missed always and her memory cherished forever.

Please join us for A Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 between 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Atrium of Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court in Vienna, VA 22182. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a charitable donation to or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -