Patricia Riddick Parker, 85, passed away October 1, 2020. She was born in Nansemond County, VA the daughter of the late Vernon Longsdale Riddick and Nettie Lillian Taylor Riddick. She was predeceased by her son, Steven Trent Parker; and daughter, Cindee Faith Cross. Patricia worked part-time at Nansemond Suffolk Academy in the office and the cafeteria. She later went to on work and then retired from the medical records department of Louise Obici Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church where she actively served with missions for over 30 years including trips to the Eastern Shore and West Virginia. She was also actively involved with the Hiz Handz Puppet Ministry. She also attended Rivershore Baptist Church in Portsmouth, VA. Patricia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pennie Renae Collins (Mike); daughter-in-law, Bea Parker; grandchildren and their spouses, Travis Umphlette (Amanda), Dillon Umphlette (Elizabeth), Tabitha Raines (Chris), and Sarah Parker; great grandchildren, Nathan, Charleston, and Braelyn; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ernestine Baggett (John), and Brenda Smith (Mike); brother and sister-in-law, Charles Riddick (June); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Ronnie Wyatt and Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation an hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Great Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hiz Handz Puppet Ministry, P.O. Box 8215, Suffolk, VA 23438-0215. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com
.