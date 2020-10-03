1/1
Patricia Riddick Parker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Riddick Parker, 85, passed away October 1, 2020. She was born in Nansemond County, VA the daughter of the late Vernon Longsdale Riddick and Nettie Lillian Taylor Riddick. She was predeceased by her son, Steven Trent Parker; and daughter, Cindee Faith Cross. Patricia worked part-time at Nansemond Suffolk Academy in the office and the cafeteria. She later went to on work and then retired from the medical records department of Louise Obici Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church where she actively served with missions for over 30 years including trips to the Eastern Shore and West Virginia. She was also actively involved with the Hiz Handz Puppet Ministry. She also attended Rivershore Baptist Church in Portsmouth, VA. Patricia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Pennie Renae Collins (Mike); daughter-in-law, Bea Parker; grandchildren and their spouses, Travis Umphlette (Amanda), Dillon Umphlette (Elizabeth), Tabitha Raines (Chris), and Sarah Parker; great grandchildren, Nathan, Charleston, and Braelyn; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ernestine Baggett (John), and Brenda Smith (Mike); brother and sister-in-law, Charles Riddick (June); and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Ronnie Wyatt and Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation an hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Great Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hiz Handz Puppet Ministry, P.O. Box 8215, Suffolk, VA 23438-0215. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Send Flowers
OCT
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved