Patricia Saunders Clark

Patricia Saunders Clark, 87, went to be with her Lord on December 3rd, after a long illness. She was predeceased by her husband Major Robert Barry Clark Sr.

She is survived by her children Cynthia Davis, Robert Clark Jr, and Laura Clark; her 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Her services are private. She will be buried in Albert G Horton Jr Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Condolences may be offered online at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Momma always wanted to make sure people were fed, so please consider a memorial donation to The Union Mission or your Local Food Bank.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019
