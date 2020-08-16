1/1
Patricia Saunders Nixon
Dr. Patricia Saunders Nixon, age 64, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, transitioned peacefully August 9, 2020.

She was preceded in going home by her mother, Marie Ewing; her sister- Gwendolyn Washington; her grandparents, Joseph and Mary Saunders; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Mary E. Nixon and William L. Nixon; son, Jimmie L. Nixon, Jr.; sister-in-law Dora Parham and brother-in-law William L. Nixon, Jr.

Patricia was a graduate of Norfolk State University with a B.S. degree in Music Ed. and Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance. A graduate of Shenandoah University Conservatory, she received the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Vocal Performance. She received national acclaim in three South American Countries playing the role of "Clara" in Gershwin's Opera Porgy & Bess. Dr. Nixon has performed with the Virginia Symphony Pops, the I. Sherman Greene Chorale, The Chesapeake Civic Chorus, Legacy of Weyanoke and the VA Opera Guild.

She was an active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church serving as Chairman of the Deaconess Ministry and other ministries. Patricia was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc., NANM (TAM), NATS(VNATS) and other organizations.

Patricia enjoyed singing, teaching, photography, seafood, travelling and spending time with family and friends. She was known for being a "Songbird for the Lord."

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of forty-one years, Jimmie L. Nixon; a daughter Annette M. Nixon; two grandchildren Omar K. Greene, Jr, and Amani R-A. Greene; father John E. Saunders (Barbara); sister Jacqueline Dillard; two uncles Walter Saunders (Gracie) and Joseph Saunders (Erna); and other family and friends.

The viewing will be August 17, 2020 at 4:00-7:00 pm Funeral Services live-streamed August 18,2020 at 11 am Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth, VA Link www.facebook.com/fisherfuneral

Burial will follow at Davis Family Cemetery in Ivor, Virginia. This small cemetery sits on the north side of Route 460 (General Mahone Highway) southeast of the town of Wakefield, Virginia just across the Southampton County line.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Dr. Patricia Saunders Nixon Memorial Voice Scholarship through Norfolk State University Foundation, 700 Park Avenue, HBW, Suite 410, Norfolk, VA 23504. For more information, contact: Philip Sherrill, Dir.of Leadership and Major Gifts pcsherrell@nsu.edu.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fisher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home
1520 Effingham Street
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 399-6366
