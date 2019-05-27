Pat Wagenbrenner passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on May 24, 2019. Born in Suffolk VA Pat later moved to NY. There she met the love of her life, Frank Wagenbrenner. They married in 1960 and went on to raise four children. The family moved to VA in 1973. While raising her family Pat began a long career in the banking industry. She spent her retirement years enjoying her grandchildren. She loved to garden, spend time with family and friends, and relax with a â€˜Mimiâ€™ size glass of Chardonnay. She lost Frank in 2004 but has found her way back to him forever.She was predeceased by her parents, Bennett C Fair Sr and Dorothy Fair, her brothers Ben Fair and Lloyd Fair. Left behind to cherish the good times are her children Chris Wagenbrenner and wife, Lisa, Laura Engelund and husband, Walt, David Wagenbrenner, and Jennifer Wagenbrenner, grandchildren Lauren, Audrey, Julia, Benjamin, Abigail and Hannah, brothers Douglas Fair and wife, Rosemary, Robert Fair and wife, Kathleen. Funeral services at Holloman Brown Kempsville at 12 Wednesday May 29. Visitation one hour prior. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 27, 2019