Patricia W. Wilson, 86, departed this life on September 30, 2020. She was born to the late Vernon and Laura Wood in Norfolk, VA.
Patricia graduated from Norview High School and was a lifetime attender of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. For many years, Patricia and her husband, George, were active members of the Tidewater Rose Society. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. Patricia was the ultimate homemaker and wonderful cook and baker. A lover of all creatures great and small, she had many pets over the years.
Left to cherish the many memories are her son, George E. Jr. (Jamie); daughter, June Dennant (Peter); grandchildren, George (Sarah), Patricia (Danny), Aurora (Brendan), Elyse (Jacob), Roxanne (Matt); six great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
to leave a message of condolence for the family.