Patricia Patterson 81 passed away on May 23 2020 under Sentara Hospice Care.
She was retired from the Virginia Beach Health Department. She loved working in her yard, playing solitaire and being with her dog Taz.
She was predeceased by her husband Don Jay Patterson Sr. and her daughter Melanie. Left to cherish her memory is son Don Jay Patterson of Richmond VA.
Special thanks to Dr. Robert Woodard for his caring & compassionate guidance to Pat through the years.
A graveside service will be held at the Eastern Shore Chapel Cemetery on Tuesday June 2 at 3:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.