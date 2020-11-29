1/
Patrick Alan Thompson
Pat, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 14, 2020. He was a Registered Nurse for the Department of Defense. Survivors include his wife, Karen D. Maloy; son, Joshua P. Thompson and wife, Jendi; grandchildren, Eliana, Malachi, and Aviel; many other family members and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to the Congregation Zion's Sake Synagogue, Newport News, VA. Additional information may be found, and condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Service
01:00 PM
Congregation Zion's Sake Synagogue
