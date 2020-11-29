Pat, 70, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 14, 2020. He was a Registered Nurse for the Department of Defense. Survivors include his wife, Karen D. Maloy; son, Joshua P. Thompson and wife, Jendi; grandchildren, Eliana, Malachi, and Aviel; many other family members and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or to the Congregation Zion's Sake Synagogue, Newport News, VA. Additional information may be found, and condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
.