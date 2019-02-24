Patrick J. Mahoney, Jr., 59, of Norfolk, passed away Feb. 20, 2019.Originally from Oregon, he moved to Norfolk in 1979. He was very active in Christian Fellowship Church, including their music dept. and serving on the International Board of Directors. He was proud of his military service in the U.S. Navy and was a lifetime member of the VFW, Post 4809. Patrick was also a member of Star Touring and Riding, and was a gifted woodcraftsman.Patrick is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol Mahoney; son, Patrick J. Mahoney III, daughter, Ryanne N. Mahoney; his father, Patrick J. Mahoney, Sr.; sisters, Terri, Eran, and Shannon; brother Michael, sister-in-law Ruth, and brother-in-law, Paul. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherrill Morgan Mahoney-Hurwitz.A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Edward Thomas, Jr. and Pastor Peter Paine officiating. Military honors will be rendered at the church service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary