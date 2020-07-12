Patrick Joseph Whelan, Jr., 90, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on July 6, 2020, surrounded by loving family.
He was born to parents Patrick and Elizabeth Whelan, immigrants from Ireland, on May 18 1930, in Bronx, New York. Patrick served 20 years in the United States Navy retiring as a Chief Petty Officer and founded and head an international foreign freight forwarding company, P.J. Whelan and Co., until his retirement.
Patrick was a devoted member of St Pius X and St Gregory's Catholic parishes. He loved cooking and will be fondly remembered for his joyful family dinners. Patrick was a life-long sports enthusiast, coaching and sponsoring children's leagues, and supporting the Redskins, Braves and Yankees.
In 1954 Patrick married the love of his life, Anna Deane, who predeceased him. Patrick is survived by: his two sisters Mary Mehrtens of Florida and Geraldine O'Grady of New York as well as daughters Janet Mooney and husband Brian of Virginia Beach, Ann Hatchard and husband Peter of Norfolk, Susan Whelan of Colorado, and Patricia Vila and her husband Jean-Luc of London, England. Additionally, he is survived by grandchildren Mathew Mooney, Jenna Downs, Elizabeth Jones, Philip Gurecki, John Whelan, Charles Whelan, and Estelle Vila, and twelve great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Home Based for Primary Care Team at the Veteran's Administration and offer special thanks to caregivers, Hollyn Fisher Rogers and Nurse Sandy Atkins, Doris Allen and kindhearted neighbor Camilla Smith. We are grateful for their compassion, friendship and skilled assistance and for making Patrick's final days comfortable and peaceful.
A private funeral mass and committal service, with Navy honors, will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Memorials may be made to the Department of Veteran Affairs. Condolences may be offered at www.hollomon-brown.com
.