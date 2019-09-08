|
Patrick Neil Brumley, 65 was surrounded by love in the comfort of his home when he peacefully passed away on September 5, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul Cromwell and Judith Spence Brumley. Pat retired after 37 years in the Chesapeake Fire Department and had a passion for all things duck hunting. There were no strangers in his life, only friends he hadn't met yet.
Pat's greatest love and source of pride was the family he treasured dearly; wife of 41 years, Karen (Whidbee), daughters Tiffany B. Stuflick (Todd), Sarah B. Lightner (Bobby), son Patrick (Michaela), grandchildren, Mya, Kylie, Lillie, Ethan and Tessa.
Pat is also survived by sister, Jill B. Sarver (Jim), Aunt, Anna Spence, father in law, Fulton Whidbee, sisters in law, Lisa Whidbee and Kathy McMahan, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents, welcoming Pat in eternity were brother David Brumley, beloved uncle Ronald Spence and mother in law, Rose Gallop Whidbee, who preceded him in death.
We would like to extend our tremendous gratitude to Chesapeake Fire Department for their love and support.
A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, September 11th, 2019, 2:00 PM at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 691 Princess Anne Road. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater P.O. Box 12693 Norfolk, VA 23541 (www.ccfot.org). Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019