|
|
Patrick Ryal Dougherty, 46, went to be with the Lord on September 15, 2019. He was a loving and caring person that would do anything for anyone. He was voted best personality in his high school graduating class of 1991 from NSA and he continued to exhibit these traits throughout his life. He enjoyed photography and often captured unexpected moments in life that others often passed by.
Ryal is survived by his parents David and Barbara Dougherty, brothers Timothy D. Dougherty and Sean M. Dougherty and wife Cortney of Kansas City, KA; nieces and nephews Allane, Cole, Beckett, and Tate Dougherty; and aunt, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation will be held in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2 to 3:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made out to Suffolk Humane Society, 412 Kings Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434 or to OBX SPCA, PO Box 2477 Manteo, NC 27954. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019