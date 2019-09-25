|
Patrick William Beck, 86, passed away September 11, 2019 at his Norfolk residence in the Harbor's Edge retirement community of natural causes.
Patrick was born March 17, 1933 at Parrish memorial hospital in Portsmouth VA to the late Rosa Armstrong Beck and Ernest William Beck. He graduated from Granby High School in 1952 and went on to serve in the US Air Force for 4 years. During this time he met and married the love of his life Geraldine Mae Austin (Beck) and remained married until she passed away in 2008 after 55 years of marriage. Patrick worked for C&P telephone/Bell Atlantic/Verizon for 39 years and was a member of the CWA union. In his retirement years he enjoyed golfing, fishing, bird watching, photography, ballroom dancing, woodworking, traveling, and was an avid member of the Good Shepard Lutheran church in VB and the First Lutheran church in Norfolk.
He is survived by his sons; Jeffrey Austin Beck (VB), Patrick Michael Beck and his spouse Tracy Lee Anderson (Norfolk), and an aunt, many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
A special thank you to the men and woman of Seniorcorp, private duty, and Harbor's Edge caregivers and nurses for the exceptional care, love, and support they showed Patrick. We are forever grateful.
The memorial service is scheduled for October 26 at Good Shepard Lutheran church at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 25, 2019