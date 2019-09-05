|
|
On Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 Patroklos "Pete" Yiannis Routsis, 74, passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones. Pete was born on November 19th, 1944 in Mahala, Agrinion Greece. He married his wife, Katerina in 1970 and they later moved to the United States where they raised their four sons John, Victor, Nick and Bill. Pete started his career in the restaurant industry in Fayetteville, NC and quickly advanced to opening his own restaurant, Four Brothers in Chesapeake, VA. Pete's four sons proudly continued their father's legacy in starting their own restaurants, in Midlothian, VA and Norfolk, VA. Pete is survived by his wife, Katerina, his four sons John, Victor, Nick and Bill, two daughter- in- laws, Magda and Sarah and five grandchildren, Patrick, Katerina, Nicoletta, Stella and Despina. He is also survived by his five siblings who reside in Greece, as well as many extended family members in the United States.
A Trisagion service will be held at HD Oliver Funeral Apartments, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454, at 4:30 PM on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. The funeral service will follow on Monday, September 9th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 7220 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23505. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in his memory be made to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters at www.chkd.org\support-us\donate\. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019