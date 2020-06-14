Patsy Ann Eichelberger, 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Edward B. Eichelberger; daughters, Brenda, Karen, Debora and Cheryl; grandchildren, Robert, Katlyn, and Julian.
There will be a private service on livestream Facebook Saint Andrew Presbyterian Suffolk, VA, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10 am. https://www.facebook.com/standrewsuffolk
A detailed online obituary can be viewed at: http://tributes.com/Patsy-Eichelberger
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.