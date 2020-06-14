Patsy Anne Eichelberger
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patsy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patsy Anne Eichelberger, 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Edward B. Eichelberger; daughters, Brenda, Karen, Debora and Cheryl; grandchildren, Robert, Caitlyn, and Julian.

There will be a private service on livestream Facebook Saint Andrew Presbyterian Suffolk, VA, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10 am. https://www.facebook.com/standrewsuffolk

A detailed online obituary can be viewed at: http://tributes.com/Patsy-Eichelberger

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Service
10:00 AM
Saint Andrew Presbyterian
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved