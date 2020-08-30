On August 27, 2020 our beloved Patsy Duncan Fentress, 76, passed away, surrounded by her family at her residence. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Duncan; her mother, Irene Whitley; her stepfather, George Whitley; her brother, James Duncan; and her son, Patrick Fentress. She was born and raised in Norfolk, VA and graduated from Maury High School. She spent the majority of her life in her home with her loving family in Virginia Beach. Patti was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend. She lived for her family and thrived on their many family vacations through the years.
She had a wonderful sense of humor, an unbreakable bond with her children and grandchildren, and an amazing love story with her husband of 57 years. Patti was the matriarch of her family to whom she gave unconditional love and support. She touched the hearts of so many people and will be truly missed.
Patti is survived by her loving husband, James Fentress, Sr.; her son, James Fentress, Jr. and wife, Angie, and their sons, Jordan and Lee; her daughter, Trisha Standing, and her boys Gunner and Tyler; her younger daughter, Jennifer Hardgrave, and her husband, Roman, and their children Preston, Greyson, her only granddaughter Keely; her sister, Laura Hale, and her husband, Kevin, and their family; her nephew, James Duncan Jr., and his girls; and her extended family in Tennessee & Canada.
Due to the current situation, the family will have a Celebration of Her Life at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com
