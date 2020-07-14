1/1
Patsy "Rhodes" Ehrenberg
1936 - 2020
of Cape May, NJ, passed away on July 10, 2020 at the age of 83. Born August 18, 1936 in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late George Emerson Rhodes and Ruby Lee Rhodes. Pat is survived by her sister, Ruth Rhodes Taylor; three daughters, Sheryl Redmond (Walter), Theresa Stickle (Clyde), and Victoria Ehrenberg; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Ehrenberg; brothers, William and James Rhodes; and grandson, Kevin Ward. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the proud owner of Jersey Cape Answering Service, a member of Eastern Star, and a dedicated Coast Guard wife & a member of the Coast Guard Officers wife's club. Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 16 from 10am- 11:00am at Evoy Funeral Home. Funeral service will be privately held for the family at 11am, and will be livestreamed through the link posted at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
JUL
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
Funeral services provided by
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
3218 Bayshore Rd
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 886-7111
1 entry
July 13, 2020
Miss and love you Aunt Pat
lisa schoenfeld
Family
