Patsy Lee Mehailescu, 76, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born in Chesapeake to the late Paul and Flossey Campbell. She retired after 37 years as a school bus driver for Chesapeake Public Schools and was predeceased by her husband Frank Mehailescu, Sr.
She is survived by her two daughters, Wanda Goldhush and husband Douglas and Sharon Saboo and husband John; a son, Frank Mehailescu, Jr. and wife Shara; two sisters, Grace McCarel and husband George and Treva Kinsey and husband Dave; a brother, Robert Campbell and wife Martie; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
All services will remain private. Patsy will be available for public viewing Wednesday from 10 - 4 P.M. at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020